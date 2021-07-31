Sheriff's office searching for man last seen in Sacramento River

Jul. 30—The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said it has been searching since Wednesday for a Dunnigan resident who was last seen in the Sacramento River trying to help other swimmers.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding a missing male in the Knights Landing area in the Sacramento River, later identified as Ahmir Watson, 18. Watson was seen swimming in the river attempting to save another male subject who was also swimming. Watson went under and never returned, according to a Sutter County Sheriff's Office press release.

The other individual was able to get to shore. The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said it was later reported that Watson had also helped a male juvenile who was struggling in the river and got the juvenile back to shore. The incident was deemed to be in SCSO's jurisdiction and the department responded.

Dive teams and boat patrol from both agencies searched for Watson and will continue the search throughout the weekend. Watson is described as a black male, with ear-length black braids, brown eyes, who is five feet, nine inches tall and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 822-7307.