Sheriff's Office secures warrant for man accused of deadly fire that killed juvenile

The LCSO has issued a warrant for William Jemeriah Howell for involuntary manslaughter in connection with a fire that killed a juvenile in November.

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office Detectives have secured a warrant for the arrest of William Jemeriah Howell for involuntary manslaughter.

The warrant was issued relating to the deadly fire that occurred on Nov. 21, 2021 at 1879 Water Chestnut Drive in Kinston. A juvenile was killed in the fire.

"Numerous firefighters, paramedics, fire investigators, law enforcement officers, family and others have felt deep hurt for the loss of such a young person," said Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram. "These tragic cases are never easy, but the detectives and others involved in the investigation have pushed through, to find evidence of negligence and have obtained a warrant for this suspect."

Lenoir County detectives worked with numerous agencies, conducted interviews and were able to develop probable cause to obtain charges for the suspect.

Detectives determined that Howell was the only adult in the residence, was intoxicated, and he had turned on the kitchen stove to cook food. Detectives found that Howell left the stove on unattended during the investigation of the fire.

As a result, it is believed that Howells' intoxication and negligence of leaving the stove on ultimately led to death of the juvenile.

If you know the location of William Jemeriah Howell, please contact the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office at (252) 559-6118 or you can call Kinston Lenoir County Crimestoppers at (252) 523-4444

This article originally appeared on Kinston/Jones Free Press: William Jemeriah Howell charged with involuntary manslaughter