Sheriff's office seeking information about shooting in Frederick

Aug. 12—Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded late Wednesday night to a call of a shooting in progress along the 4700 block of Cambria Road in Frederick, according to a news release.

Not long after the 11:30 p.m. call, an 18-year-old man arrived at Frederick Health Hospital with a possible gunshot wound to the leg, authorities said. It could not be immediately verified that the man was injured in the reported shooting along Cambria Road.

Deputies arrived at the scene to people dispersing in all directions from a large party, and they discovered several shell casings and a vehicle with multiple bullet holes, according to the release. Multiple witnesses recalled hearing gunshots and seeing two groups of males in an altercation.

The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact police dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-080922.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan