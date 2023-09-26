Sheriff's Office seeking man who battered his girlfriend then severely beat another man

Officials with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are looking for 35-year-old Jose Chaidez of Haines City, who they say battered his 64-year-old former girlfriend and then severely beat another man who tried to intervene.

According to a Sheriff's Office press release, on Saturday about 4:23 p.m. Chaidez threatened the woman with a butcher knife at the at J and S Food Mart at 3084 East Hinson Ave. in Haines City. He used the knife to slap her, then struck her and pulled her by the hair.

"A 43-year-old Haines City man saw the violence occurring and stepped forward in an attempt to stop the man from beating the woman and taking the woman from the store," the release reported. "Chaidez overpowered the man and repeatedly struck him in the head while he laid unconscious on the floor."

Chaidez then engaged with another man, hitting him, then left the store before deputies and EMS arrived. The second man was not seriously injured and left before deputies could identify or interview him. Deputies are asking for this man to come forward so we can hold Chaidez accountable for the battery."

The male beating victim was transported to an area hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

“We need to locate this very violent man and put him in jail where he belongs," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "Anyone who would beat up a 64-year-old woman and then ruthlessly beat up a man who tried to help a woman in distress, is a menace and needs to be locked up."

Chaidez is wanted for attempted 2nd degree murder, armed burglary with battery, burglary with battery, criminal mischief, and stalking.

Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help in locating Chaidez. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward, can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

CALL 800-226 TIPS (8477)

DIAL **TIPS from your cell phone

VISIT www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip;”

DOWNLOAD the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone or tablet.

