Sheriff's Office seeking man pretending to solicit donations

Law Enforcement is seeking information on a man they say was fraudulently collecting donations for wounded veterans.

Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman said Rodney Darren Grantt, 56, of Beams Mill Road, Ellenboro, was going to people’s homes in Cleveland and Rutherford counties and soliciting donations for nonprofits but was not associated with any of them.

“He was actually approaching people, and he was collecting money for wounded veterans,” Norman said. “We have only one report, one victim in Cleveland County. We’re sure there’s more.”

He said anyone who has been approached by Grantt should call the Sheriff’s Office and report the incident.

“It appears there's a good possibility it's going to be a two-county investigation with Cleveland and Rutherford,” Norman said. “There's possibly more victims right now in Rutherford than in Cleveland that we know about. The investigation is open and ongoing. I can speak for CC that charges are forthcoming regardless if there’s only one victim or a number of victims. We know that things like this happen quite often. Some are reported to law enforcement, and the vast majority are not but this individual needs to be held accountable and pay for the crimes he is committing.”

He said Grantt would be charged with obtaining property by false pretenses.

“The vast majority of the citizens of Cleveland County are God fearing, hardworking, caring citizens that are willing to help their fellow man,” Norman said.

He said children and veterans are at the top of the list of causes that are near and dear to local people’s hearts and Grantt took advantage of that.

"But if anyone has been approached or fell victim to this individual, please call us as this investigation goes forward,” Norman said, “Arrests will be forthcoming.”

People can report information to Sheriff’s Office investigator D. Sims at 704-476-3081.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Sheriff's Office seeks man they say fraudulently collected donations