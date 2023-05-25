Sheriff's office seeking public's help locating missing 26-year-old woman

May 24—Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are trying to find a 26-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday.

A family member of Brianna Walton said they had not had contact with her since May 1, when she was believed to be going to a residence in the 9500 block of North Atlantic Street in Spokane, according to the sheriff's office.

They described Walton as homeless, saying she has been staying with friends and recently was involved in an argument with her boyfriend that may have left her distraught. No one has heard from Walton since around Friday, the family member told law enforcement.

Walton is white, about 5-foot-9 and 125 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a heart and wings tattoo on her upper chest. She has been known to frequent the downtown area, Donna Haven Apartments and Northern Quest Resort and Casino, deputies said.

Those who have seen Walton or know her whereabouts are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10073140.