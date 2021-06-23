Sheriff's Office seeking shooting suspects

Jun. 23—ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has charged two individuals with attempted murder and is seeking information on their whereabouts following a shooting last Friday.

Shaquan Hykeem Chambers, 23, of Safie 5th Street in Rockingham and Jishen Shyheim Dumas, 19, of Peeles Chapel Road in Laurel Hill are implicated in the shooting in which one person was injured, according to Sheriff James Clemmons. The victim has since been released from a local hospital.

Chambers is charged with one felony count each of attempted first degree murder, going armed to the terror of the public, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. Dumas is also charged with one felony count each of attempted first degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

A resident flagged down a deputy at about 5:40 p.m. on Friday, June 18 to inform them of a shooting that had just taken place in a store parking lot near the intersection of Mill Road and South Long Drive. Dumas was allegedly driving a red, 4-door Kia which had damage to the right front and was missing the rear bumper cover, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about Dumas and Chambers is encouraged to call 9-1-1 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators believe a third person was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, and are working to identify that individual.