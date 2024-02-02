Sheriff's office seeks 14-year-old girl abducted out of Anderson Township

14-year-old Isabella Maldanado was abducted out of Anderson Township, according to the Hamilton County Sherriff's Office.

A 14-year-old girl was abducted out of Anderson Township, according to the Hamilton County Sherriff's Office.

Isabella Maldanado is believed to be with her noncustodial father, Brian Charles Maldanado. He is 31 years old, 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds.

The Hamilton County Sherriff's Office detectives are actively working to find Isabella. They are asking anyone with information to call 513.825.1500.

The Enquirer will continue to update this story.

Isabella Maldanado, pictured, is believed to be with her noncustodial father, Brian Charles Maldanado.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sheriff: Isabella Maldanado abducted from Anderson Township