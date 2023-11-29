Sheriff's office seeks help identifying male possibly connected to South Hill bank robbery

Nov. 28—The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a "possible person of interest" in a bank robbery earlier this month on the South Hill.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies and Spokane police officers responded at about 4 p.m. Nov. 17 to Numerica Credit Union, 4911 S. Regal St., for a reported robbery, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Sheriff's office Major Crimes detectives obtained photos of a male and would like the public's help to identify him, the release said.

Anyone with information about the robbery or who can identify the male is urged to contact Detective Nathan Bohanek at (509) 477-3223 and reference case No. 10173030.