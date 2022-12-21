Sheriff's Office seeks information on armed robbery

Dec. 20—LIMA — The Allen County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on an armed robbery at Buckeye Skills Games on Monday evening.

According to a media release, deputies were dispatched to 2465 Elida Road in response to the incident, where they learned two Black males came in brandishing a handgun at around 7:15 p.m. They stole $5,000 in cash and fled in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Detective Russ Hunlock at 419-993-1427.