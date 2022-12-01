Sheriff's office seeks information on recent vehicle break-ins in Fallston and Bel Air

Nov. 30—The Harford County's Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help after numerous vehicle break-ins of vehicles in Fallston and Bel Air.

The thefts and attempted thefts occurred in the areas of Waters Avenue and Watervale Road in Fallston; Saint Francis Road, Drexel Drive, Amherst Court in Bel Air; and Old Fallston Road and Chateau Court in Fallston, overnight Nov. 19-21.

The sheriff's office has obtained images of suspects from home security cameras in the areas of the thefts, said Kyle Anderson, HSCO's public information officer. The photos of the suspects and any connection between the incidents are under investigation, he said.

Anderson said one car had prescription pills stolen out of it and one had power tools taken, but otherwise the suspects only took loose change.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern Precinct: 410-692-7880.