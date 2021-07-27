Sheriff's office seeks public's help in theft from local business

Jul. 26—Muskogee County Undersheriff Greg Martin said a local business is offering a reward up to $20,000 after a trailer full of copper wire was stolen.

The reward is offered for information, recovery of the trailer and conviction.

The trailer, which contained a substantial amount of copper, was taken from Wheeler Metals, 3100 W. 40th St N., on Friday, Martin said.

"About 8:30 p.m., we have one of the owners leave Wheeler Metals and saw a 2008-9 Land Rover, maybe green in color," Martin said. "He thought it was kind of strange. He saw it pull into the Barking Frog, so he went on."

After watching video surveillance, it showed the Land Rover crossed the road from the Barking Frog with a truck, which did not have a trailer on it. Martin said the truck was a bright yellow 2005 or newer International semi tractor.

"It gains entry into Wheeler Metals It goes up to a white box trailer loaded with copper," Martin said. "There was a passenger and a driver. We don't know the driver's ethnicity. But a caucasian male gets out of the passenger side of the semi."

After hooking up the trailer, they went northbound on U.S. 69, Martin said.

"The guy in the Land Rover just happened to go into the Barking Frog before the theft. He goes inside, picks up something to buy, so we have a picture of him."

If you have any information about the theft, contact the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office at (918) 687-0202.