Sheriff's Office seeks suspect in assault with deadly weapon

Dec. 13—The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for Draven Ray Starr, 25 of Palestine, in connection with an incident that left a women injured Monday night.

Sheriff Rudy Flores said the suspect is wanted on a warrant for the first degree felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Starr is described as a white man, six feet, three inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to Flores, at approximately 10:40 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, Deputy A. Wilcher responded to the report of shots fired and an injured woman at a house in the 4100 block of SH-19 South.

Flores said Wilcher found the 33 year-old victim outside north of the home. The woman told Wilcher she had left the house to escape her boyfriend, Starr, who struck her several times with the butt of a rifle and then shot the rifle towards her and her 57-year-old mother.

The victim said she heard several more gunshots as she ran away from the house.

Both the victim and her mother were taken to Palestine Regional Medical Center for treatment. Flores said the victim has a broken shoulder, abrasions and blunt force injuries and her mother experienced trouble breathing.

The Palestine Police Department, Texas Highway Patrol, Palestine Fire Department and PRMC EMS responded to the scene to assist. The Palestine PD Tactical Response Team searched the home for Starr, but he was not located.

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Judge James Westley issued a warrant for Starr.

If you have information concerning Starr or his location, please take no direct action, and contact the Sheriff's Office at 903-729-6068.