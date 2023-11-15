Sheriff's office seeks suspect in double homicide near West Alameda

Nov. 14—Local law enforcement agencies are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and her teenage son Monday night at a house off West Alameda Street.

Santa Fe County deputies continued a manhunt Tuesday for Jose Antonio "Adrian" Roman, 44, who is considered "armed and extremely dangerous," according to a bulletin issued Tuesday morning by the county sheriff's office.

Roman, who lives in Albuquerque, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of shooting at a dwelling.

He is accused of killing Carmen Navarrete, 46, of Santa Fe and her teenage son, the sheriff's office confirmed.

Less than a week before the shooting, Navarrete had filed for a restraining order against Roman, alleging he had threatened to kill her.

The sheriff's office received a call from Albuquerque police around 9:15 p.m. Monday requesting a welfare check at a residence on Prince of Peace, a county road off West Alameda Street, a news release states. A "concerned citizen" had told Albuquerque police a family member had stolen their firearm and might be on his way to Santa Fe to harm his ex-girlfriend.

Six minutes later, a resident on Prince of Peace called 911 in reference to gunshots, the release states.

A deputy arrived three minutes later, as someone was leaving the home in a white pickup truck, the release states. After a short pursuit, the driver drove the truck off the road and then ran away.

"Upon investigation, it is believed that the suspect, Jose Antonio 'Adrian' Roman, entered the residence and subsequently shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, approximately 50 years of age, and her teenage son," the release states.

The sheriff's office said in a message Tuesday the suspect's last known location was near Prince of Peace and Alameda Street, not far from N.M. 599.

At least a dozen law enforcement vehicles lined Prince of Peace on Tuesday morning. A tow truck pulled a white Nissan truck out of a nearby arroyo as armed deputies swept the area.

New Mexico State Police and the Santa Fe Police Department aided in the response.

Navarrete requested a protective order against Roman in a domestic violence complaint filed Nov. 8, writing in Spanish he had choked her and threatened to kill her one night in late October after the two had an argument.

Roman faces a string of charges from the incident, including several counts of aggravated assault and false imprisonment. A warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 1.

This is a developing story and will be updated.