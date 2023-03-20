Sheriff's office seeks suspect in Salisbury shooting that wounded 42-year-old man

On Saturday, March 18, at about 9:40 p.m. the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 700 block of Dennis Street in Salisbury in reference to a shooting.

It was determined that a 42-year-old male had been shot in the leg. The victim was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded and assumed the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriffs Office Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.

