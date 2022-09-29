Sheriff's office seeks suspect in Watertown vehicle break-ins

Sep. 29—WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect or suspects who deputies believe are breaking into vehicles in the town of Watertown after receiving multiple reports of thefts.

The sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post that vehicles have been broken into from driveways on Route 126, Gifford Street/Route 12, Crane Lane and Weaver Road.

The suspect or suspects are specifically targeting unlocked vehicles and the sheriff's office is reminding people to lock their vehicle doors.

Police say the suspect in the picture had a black bike and appeared to be wearing a black bag or backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or suspects, including from video or images, should call 315-788-1441.