Sheriff's Office seeks wanted felon

Aug. 15—The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a felon who jumped from a moving vehicle during a car chase Sunday.

James Troy Yelverton, 47, fled into the woods on Anderson County Road 2136.

According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, Sgt. Z. Montoya located a wanted felon, James Barnett, 50, driving a stolen vehicle Aug.14, on US-287, near SH-294W.

Flores said Barnett failed to stop when signaled to do so, and as car chase began, Yelverton ran.

The pursuit traveled several miles before the Palestine Police Department was able to help stop Barnett with the use of a tire-deflation device.

Law enforcement found over 23 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle Barnett had been driving.

Barnett was transported to the Anderson County Jail and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, engaging in organized criminal activity, failure to ID fugitive, and evading arrest. Barnett's bonds totaled $62,500, however, he received a hold without bond for the charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Efforts to locate Yelverton, who had an active parole revocation warrant for a drug possession offense, were initially unsuccessful.

Later in the evening, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 tracking teams searched the area near the 100 block of ACR 2108 for a suspicious person matching the description of Yelverton. After a prolonged search of the area the suspicious person was not located, and the search was terminated.

Sheriff's Office investigators are the continuing the search for Yelverton.

If you have any information of Yelverton's whereabouts or that could lead to his arrest you are encouraged to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 903-729-6068 or Crimestoppers' Tip line at 903-729-TIPS (8477).