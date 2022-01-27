Sheriff's office seizes drugs, 'ghost gun' in Monrovia traffic stop

Jan. 26—Police seized two weapons, including a "ghost gun," and marijuana during a traffic stop in Monrovia Tuesday.

A Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy conducted a traffic stop near Md. 75 and Baldwin Road East at about 11:30 p.m., the agency said in a Facebook post. FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said the vehicle was pulled over for speeding and having a brake light out.

The stop reportedly resulted in the seizure of a two handguns, including a Glock 44 .22 caliber handgun and a "ghost" Poly 80 handgun. Ghost guns, according to police, are assembled through parts bought online and have no serial numbers, making them untraceable.

The deputy transported two suspects to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking. Gwynn Oak resident Henry J. Dotson Jr., 26, was charged with having a handgun on his person, having a loaded handgun on his person, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle and having a handgun in a vehicle. Online court records show he was released on his own recognizance Tuesday.

Frederick resident Jackie T. Lawson, 20, was charged with possessing a firearm as a minor, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle, using a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and having a handgun in a vehicle. Lawson was released on $15,000 bail Tuesday, online court records show. Neither Lawson nor Dotson had attorneys listed online Wednesday.

