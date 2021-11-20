Sheriff's office sergeant back home after sustaining injuries

Nov. 20—The Yuba County Sheriff's Office patrol sergeant injured in an alleged struggle with a suspect of a motorcycle pursuit is recovering at home after being released from the hospital on Thursday night.

YCSO spokesperson Leslie Williams did not disclose the sergeant's name but said the sergeant has worked for the department for 18 years. Thomas Daniel Giboney, 30, of Linda, the man suspected of assaulting the sergeant and holding the sergeant under water in a flooded ditch, was booked into Yuba County Jail on Thursday and remains in custody on $1,250,000 bail.

The sheriff's office arrested Giboney for attempted murder of a peace officer, assault of a peace officer, and felony evading. Around 1 p.m. Thursday, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Giboney, who allegedly fled on a motorcycle eastbound on North Beale Road from Hammonton Smartsville Road. Giboney crashed the motorcycle on Alberta Avenue and deputies attempted to detain Giboney. After the alleged assault, deputies rescued the sergeant and took Giboney into custody. Giboney was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The sergeant was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, including water aspiration.

On Thursday, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office filed charges and arrest warrants against Giboney for two separate cases. The first case charged Giboney with felony counts of battery, battery with serious bodily injury, cruelty of a dependent adult, and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer. The charges from that case stem from Nov. 7. The second case charged Giboney with a felony count of resisting/threatening an officer. That charge stems from Oct. 27.