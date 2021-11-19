Sheriff's office sergeant injured in struggle with pursuit suspect

Nov. 19—A suspect in a motorcycle pursuit allegedly injured a Yuba County Sheriff's Office patrol sergeant on Thursday during a struggle in East Linda, according to a sheriff's office news release.

At around 1 p.m., a YCSO patrol deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Thomas Giboney, 30, of Linda, who allegedly fled on a motorcycle eastbound on North Beale Road from Hammonton Smartsville Road. Giboney crashed the motorcycle on Alberta Avenue. While law enforcement attempted to detain him, Giboney allegedly became combative and pulled a sergeant into a flooded ditch, where Giboney allegedly assaulted and held the sergeant under water. Other deputies assisted in rescuing the sergeant and taking Giboney into custody, according to the release.

The sergeant was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment for minor injuries including water aspiration. Giboney was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and will be booked into Yuba County Jail upon his release. He will be booked for assault of a peace officer and felony evading.

The sergeant's name was not released as of late Thursday.