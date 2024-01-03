Sheriff's office: Shooter who injured 4 at The Barnhouse was event's security guard

The man who allegedly shot and injured four people at a Springfield venue in the early morning of New Year's Day was working security, according to the Greene Couny Sheriff's Office.

Timothy J. Smith, 37, was arrested on Monday in connection to the shooting at The Barnhouse, an event center and bar at 5484 W. Sunshine St., on the corner of Sunshine and James River Freeway. The Republic man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Smith was working a private event when the shooting occurred, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responding to the incident at 2:45 a.m. Jan. 1 initially found two people with gunshot wounds that appeared to be non-life-threatening. Two more injured people were later reported at a hospital.

The events that lead to the shooting remain unclear. As of Wednesday evening, a police report with details of the incident, the event and who hired Smith had not yet been publicly accessible.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Alleged shooter who injured 4 at The Barnhouse was event security guard