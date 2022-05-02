Sheriff's Office, state fire marshal Investigate 'suspicious' Mims fire; woman, son die

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Brevard County sheriff’s agents are reviewing the deaths of a mother and her 12-year-old son following a Saturday morning residential fire In Mims.

The fast-moving fire swept through the family’s Kingswood Drive home. Brevard County Fire Rescue crews were called at 9:30 a.m. and battled the blaze and discovered the remains of an unidentified 40-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy.

The state fire marshal was called in to investigate the origin of the fire. Homicide agents from the Sheriff’s Office also joined the investigation after being alerted.

“The fire was very suspicious, and I cannot provide additional details except to say this incident was turned over to the state fire marshal’s office and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office for investigation,” said Don Walker, spokesperson for Brevard County Fire Rescue.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted this week to determine the exact cause of death for the two, including whether the woman and child were killed as a direct result of the fire.

