Sheriff's office: Suspect pursued by Larimer County deputies injured in stop near I-25

A suspect was seriously injured after the Larimer County Sheriff's Office says the man fled from deputies on East Mulberry Street and deputies used a forcible maneuver to stop him Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies attempted to stop a minivan on East Mulberry Street driven by an individual deputies identified as a "known wanted suspect," according to a news release. The sheriff's office has not released the name of the suspect or what the man was wanted for.

The man did not stop for deputies and sped northbound on Northwest Frontage Road from East Mulberry Street, according to the release. Deputies used a Precision Immobilization Technique — also referred to as a PIT maneuver — to stop the vehicle near the intersection of John Deere Drive and Northwest Frontage Road.

The maneuver caused the van to roll, seriously injuring the driver, according to the sheriff's office. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

No deputies were injured.

Because the incident seriously injured a civilian, the Critical Incident Response Team was activated to take over the investigation. Loveland Police Department will be the lead investigating agency in this case.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

How CIRT investigations work

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, or CIRT, was formed in 2015 in accordance with a new state law requiring a multi-agency team to investigate "an incident involving the discharge of a firearm by a peace officer that resulted in injury or death."

The team is automatically and immediately activated when a police officer is involved in a shooting. The agency that employs the officer or officers involved in a shooting is responsible for alerting the team.

CIRT can also investigate incidents involving officers that result in serious injury or death, including car crashes, as well as incidents in the Larimer County Jail.

Fort Collins Police Services, Loveland Police Department and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office take turns being the lead agency for police shooting investigations. Each year, the responsibility rotates to a different agency.

Agencies involved in the investigations include: Windsor Police Department, Timnath Police Department, Johnstown Police Department, Estes Park Police Department, Colorado State University Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and the Larimer County District Attorney's Office.

An agency cannot investigate itself.

After a CIRT investigation is completed, the report is presented to the district attorney, who decides if any criminal charges will be filed related to the incident.

