UPDATE: GBI releases identity of man charged with shooting Richmond County deputy

A Richmond County deputy was shot just before 2 a.m. Thursday morning at a home in the 2200 block of Bungalow Road in Augusta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations released more information about the man who shot a Richmond County sheriff's deputy early Thursday.

At 1:41 a.m., Richmond County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported disturbance at a home in the 2200 block of Bungalow Road. When they arrived, Vernon Cratic Jr., 34, of Augusta, was inside and armed, according to the GBI.

Fatal shooting: Police arrest suspects in fatal shootings at Dunkin Donuts, Augusta home

Protests: Family of shooting victim protests after suspect granted recognizance bond

When two deputies entered the home to speak with Cratic, he started shooting at them. The deputies returned fire, but did not hit Cratic, according to a news release.

During the exchange of gunfire, one of the deputies was shot. The deputy was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, where he is being treated for his injuries. No other officers were injured.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home and Richmond County SWAT was called to the scene.

SWAT began negotiations with Cratic to have him surrender peacefully, according to the release. While negotiations were taking place, Cratic continued to shoot at law enforcement officers on scene. He surrendered at about 4 p.m., noted authorities.

Cratic was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta and is charged with five counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The GBI is conducting independent investigation.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Richmond County deputy shot in Augusta Thursday; suspect in custody