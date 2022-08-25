Sheriff's Office takes over court security

Aug. 25—JEFFERSON — Security for the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas was recently transferred to be under the umbrella of the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office.

Commissioner J.P. Ducro said previously, court security fell under the oversight of the Court of Common Pleas, but there were debates over who should pay for court security.

"For years, it's been funded by the courts, and every year it's sort of a contentious discussion, that this is a responsibility of the county, the county should be paying for this, and we would pay a significant amount toward funding the court security, but the direction was always under the Court of Common Pleas," Ducro said.

The move is an attempt to fix an obligation that is meant to rest on the county's general fund, he said.

"It had really nothing to do with the security officers, and really nothing to do with any problems with the system," Ducro said. "It was just trying to do something that the courts insisted was our responsibility for a long time."

The Sheriff's Office put together a security plan to be reviewed and approved by the court, Ducro said.

"They've been working together on that plan," he said. "But being under the umbrella of the Sheriff's Office, now we actually can have them do rounds around the campus and other places, not just sitting there at the courthouse. That will maybe provide a greater security presence for the overall campus."

Sheriff William Niemi said the change-over took place on Aug. 15, after meetings with court officials.

"We want it to be more efficient," he said.

The Sheriff is responsible for court security under the Ohio Revised Code, Niemi said. Court security officers will now be able to conduct roaming patrols of the area, and will participate in any training required of Sheriff's Deputies, he said.

Court security staff were re-hired as members of the Sheriff's Office.

Niemi said he looks forward to making improvements to the system.