Sheriff's office: Three arrested after investigation into copper wire thefts

Oct. 11—The Rock County Sheriff's Office said Thursday three Beloit residents had been arrested recently after authorities investigated a series of copper wire thefts in the town of Clinton.

Brandon L. Gray, 30, was arrested on five counts of felony theft, two counts of misdemeanor theft and a count of receiving stolen property. Tequlia J. Perkins, 45, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Devin N. Finley, 26, was arrested on a single count of misdemeanor theft.

The total value of the stolen wire from seven incidents totaled about $31,000, according to the sheriff's office.

