Sheriff's Office: Two shot, possible third victim at large in shooting at Anderson gas station

Two are wounded and undergoing medical treatment after a shooting in Anderson. There is potentially a third victim at large, Shale Remein of the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Stop-A-Minit 3300 Abbeville Highway just before 12:30 pm, Remein said. The parties involved dispersed after the shooting, but two individuals were taken to a hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Stop-A-Minit gas station shooting: two shot in Anderson, SC