Sheriff's office warns Frederick residents of vehicle scam using fake cashier's checks

Mary Grace Keller, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·1 min read

May 13—A person using fraudulent cashier's checks to pay for vehicles has scammed Frederick County residents out of nearly $95,000-worth of vehicles in recent weeks, police say.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for someone selling a vehicle through Facebook, giving a false name of "Michael Dunham" and then calling the victim, usually via phone number 240-270-6662, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The scammer then sends a friend or family member to look at the vehicle, according to Deputy 1st Class Bryce McGuire, an FCSO Criminal Investigation Section detective.

"The suspect tells the victim they will purchase the vehicle and sends an 'assistant' to complete the transaction, paying with cashier's checks," McGuire said in the release. "The victim will deposit the cashier's checks into their bank accounts, sign over the title to the suspect and hand over the keys."

Days later, the victim's bank typically tells them the cashier's checks are no good.

"In the two most recent occurrences of this scam in Frederick County, nearly $95,000 in vehicles have been stolen," McGuire said.

There are several open cases related to this crime, and FCSO detectives are conducting an ongoing investigation. Any victims of the scam or anyone with information is asked to contact 301-600-1046.

