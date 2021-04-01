Sheriff's office warns of scam, suspects going door to door asking for money

Mary Grace Keller, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·2 min read

Apr. 1—Police are warning residents of a string of scams in which a person comes to residents' homes asking for money, alleging the victim's relative needs help.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives received multiple reports of such activity in the past week, according to a statement issued Wednesday. Spokesman Todd Wivell knew of three such scam incidents this week, including two in the Myersville area.

"These cases typically start with the suspect contacting the victim over the phone and stating that a family member has been arrested and the victim needs to pay the family member's bail or bond," Cpl. Kevin Britt, FCSO criminal investigation section detective, said in a news release. "The suspect tells the victim that they will come to the victim's residence later that day to retrieve the money ... Not until after providing the suspect the money does the victim realize that their family member is perfectly fine."

A situation like that would not occur if a relative actually needed bail money, according to police.

"At no time will anyone associated with a family member's bail or bond come to your house to collect those fees," Britt said.

The sheriff office's offered advice on how to identify a potential scam and act:

— Almost all scams have a sense of urgency, such as, "if you don't act now, something bad will happen."

— The suspect will typically tell you not to contact the police or family.

— Slow down and think, don't let them rush you.

— Call a trusted family member or the FCSO at 301-600-1046 to tell them what is happening if you think something is suspicious.

There are currently several open cases of this scam, and FCSO detectives are conducting an ongoing investigation. If you have experienced this scam or have any information, police ask that you call 301-600-1046.

