Sheriff's office: Woman held captive during burglary in Pojoaque

Jan. 30—Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies are investigating a burglary early Tuesday morning in which they say a Pojoaque woman was held captive in her home for several hours.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, was transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment and released Tuesday, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Denise Womack-Avila said.

Deputies had not made an arrest in the case as of Tuesday afternoon, Womack-Avila said, adding officials did not "have reason to believe there is a risk to residents in the area."

The incident occurred on West Gutierrez Street in Pojoaque, according to a report in an online log posted on the sheriff's office website.

Deputies responded to a call just after midnight about an incident in which a woman told Pojoaque police she had been "attacked and forced into her own residence" before she was "held captive and handcuffed for several hours," the report states.

No other information about the case was available Tuesday.

Womack-Avila said investigators did not believe the case was connected to a similar incident that occurred a few miles south, in Cuyamungue, earlier this month.

On Jan. 4, a 66-year-old man was found tied up in his residence, where he had been since the previous day. A gun and other items were stolen from his home, deputies said.