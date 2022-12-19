Sheriff's office: Woman shot to death over argument about a dog

Dec. 19—The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of woman in Chesapeake on Sunday.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, a call came in around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday about a possible shooting at 283 PD 1831 Apt. 8, Chesapeake.

When deputies and Lawrence County EMS arrived on the scene, a woman was found lying face up in the parking lot of the apartment complex. LCEMS began medical attention on the victim.

According to the press release, witnesses told deputies that the female victim, who lived in the upstairs apartment, had gotten into an argument with the male occupant of the downstairs apartment over a dog.

As the argument continued, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim. After shooting the victim, the suspect fled the scene in a gray Nissan SUV.

The Lawrence County Coroner's Office arrived a short time later and pronounced the victim dead. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

The sheriff's office is in the very early stages of this investigation.