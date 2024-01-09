Sheriff's office in Woodward prepare for roads to freeze overnight

TechCrunch

Real estate services giant Fidelity National Financial has confirmed hackers stole data on 1.3 million of its customers during a November cyberattack that knocked the company offline for a week. The filing did not say what specific customer data was stolen, but said FNF is providing credit monitoring and identity theft services to affected customers, suggesting that the stolen customer information was personal or sensitive in nature. FNF said it "contained" the cyberattack on November 26 following a week-long outage that virtually froze all of the company and much of its subsidiaries' operations.