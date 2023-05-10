Sheriff's office: Wrong-way driver arrested after pursuit on Lubbock freeway

A 37-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday evening after Lubbock County Sheriff's officials say she led officers on a brief pursuit after driving in the wrong direction Loop 289.

At approximately 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, a Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputy observed a wrong-way driver southbound in the northbound lanes of East Loop 289 and 50th Street, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but was unsuccessful. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated, according to officials.

The driver was confronted by several deputies where she came to a stop at Loop 289 and Fremont Avenue.

Angel Joslee Salonga was taken into custody and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center, charged with reckless driving and evading in a motor vehicle.

This is still an ongoing investigation

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Officials say wrong-way driver arrested after pursuit Lubbock freeway