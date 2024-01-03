A man was shot multiple times following an argument at a New Year’s Eve party, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Bryan Gordon said on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m., Delapena Card, 50, of Shelby, was at a holiday get together on Pleasant Drive near Sulphur Springs Road, when an argument erupted between Card and another man.

“At some point in time there was an altercation between them, what we were told, over the death of Mr. Card’s son,” Gordon said.

He said Card retrieved a firearm from another room and shot the victim four times, hitting him in the leg and waist area. The man did not sustain life threatening injuries and is expected to fully recover, Gordon said.

Card fled the scene and after warrants were obtained, he was arrested at his Shelby home without incident, according to investigators.

Card has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is being held at the Cleveland County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Sheriff's Office: New Year's Eve shooting injures one