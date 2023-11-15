Sheriff's offices in Richmond, Burke counties receive grant to prosecute gangs

The sheriff's offices in Richmond and Burke counties were recently awarded grant funds from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency as part of its initiative against gang activity.

All law enforcement agencies, attorneys and nonprofits "primarily focused on gang prosecutions" were able to submit applications for the Gang Activity Prosecution Grant, according to a news release. Applicants had to show a "commitment to successful prosecutions of gang activity," in order to be considered.

While the amount of money each of the 34 selected agencies will receive has not yet been announced, the budget appropriated for the grant was more than $1.2 million, according to the release.

For more information about Georgia’s Gang Activity Prosecution Grant, visit https://gema.georgia.gov/georgia-gang-activity-prosecution-grant.

