A Monroe County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle is pictured in this Monroe News File Photo

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says its 'Valentine's Day Special' initiative resulted in 88 arrests over a seven-day period.

Initially conceived by the Boyle County Sheriff's Office, the concept requested anyone who has an ex-Valentine that they know has an outstanding warrant, or is driving with drugs or weapons in their vehicle, to give the Monroe County Sheriff's Office a call so that deputies could track their former love interest down and arrest them for their crimes.

According to a press release issued by the sheriff's office, 35 females and 53 males were arrested over the week of February 14. The apprehensions included 49 warrant arrests, 39 felony charges and 49 misdemeanor charges. Some of the individuals arrested were charged with additional crimes.

"The average daily bookings were 12.57," the press release reads. "For the entire month of January, the jail booked 229 individuals for an average of 6.84 bookings a day. This is an increase of 5.75 bookings a day for the seven-day period. We want to thank the public for their participation in this very successful event."

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the initiative "did what it was designed to do,"

Sheriff Troy Goodnough

"It gave some of these victims their day," he said. "You can see by the numbers... We're very pleased with the number of arrests generated, and we owe it to the victims."

Goodnough also said that he is considering how to expand the program in the future.

"We may do it on different holidays and events throughout the year," he said. "I foresee us doing different things that promote this. It's all about helping the victims get their day in the criminal justice system."

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Sheriff's Office's 'Valentine's Day Special' deemed a success