Sheriff's officials ask for public's help in searching for 3 runaway girls from Victorville

Sheriff's officials are asking the public’s help as they search for three runaway girls from a home in Victorville. Pictured left to right are 11-year-old Avrile Heaps, and Angelina Martinez and Neveah Hurley who are both 13.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help as they search for a trio of runaway juveniles from Victorville.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, three foster youth ran away from the 1500 block of Flamenco Place.

The address block is between Mojave Drive and Hook Boulevard.

The three girls reported missing include Angelina Martinez, 13, described as Hispanic. She is 5, feet 4 inches, and weighs 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Neveah Hurley, 13, is described as Black. Hurley stands 5 feet, 8 inches, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She also has a “medical condition.”

Avrile Heap, 11, is described as white. She is 4 feet, 4 inches, weighing 90 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

The reporting party told sheriff’s officials they witnessed the three girls getting into a silver Infiniti sedan at Hook Boulevard and Amethyst Road in Victorville. The Amethyst intersection is about one mile east of the Flamenco Place location.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the Sheriff's Department to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Victorville police searching for 3 runaway teenagers