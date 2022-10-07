Sheriff's officials discover suspected meth, fentanyl and cash in Apple Valley home

Sheriff's deputies and detectives discover suspected meth, fentanyl and cash in Apple Valley home.

Sheriff’s deputies and detectives discovered suspected narcotics and cash during a search warrant of a home in Apple Valley.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at approximately 8:31 a.m. on Wednesday, sheriff’s officials served the warrant at a residence in the 13000 block of Kiowa Road.

The residential area is located between Sitting Bull and Ottawa roads, north of Bear Valley Road.

During the search, deputies detained Michael Myers, 57, of Apple Valley. They also seized suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, over $1,000 in cash and a scale possibly used for narcotics sales.

The report will be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney for review and the filing of charges.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy Delgado at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or by leaving information at wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Sheriff's officials discover suspected narcotics, cash in Apple Valley