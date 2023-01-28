Sheriff's officials investigate incident involving Kanye West in Newbury Park

The intersection of Rancho Conejo Boulevard and Teller Road in Newbury Park on Saturday.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responded to an alleged battery incident involving celebrity Kanye West near the Sports Academy on Rancho Conejo Boulevard in Newbury Park late Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 4:37 p.m. after a reported altercation between West and a woman, said sheriff's Capt. William Hutton.

West reportedly grabbed a cell phone out of the woman's hand, Hutton said.

He was no longer at the scene when deputies arrived. The sheriff's office was provided with video of the interaction, Hutton said. No injuries were reported.

A video posted on TMZ appears to show West approaching a woman in the driver's seat of a car stopped near the intersection of Rancho Conejo Boulevard and Teller Road where other vehicles had also stopped.

The driver is shown videoing West on her phone while he leans toward the window and appears upset about how he was being photographed, telling her to "stop with your camera."

After a short exchange, during which the woman can be heard saying, "But Kanye, you're a celebrity," West appears to snatch the phone from her hand and toss it away. The camera pulls back to a wider view that shows a photographer standing in the roadway pointing a video camera at West as he walks away.

The intersection where the exchange took place is down the street from the Sports Academy, which previously went by the name Mamba Sports Academy after the late Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend, forged a partnership with the training facility in 2018. After Bryant's death in 2020, Mamba was removed from the academy's name out of respect.

Hutton said detectives from the agency's East Valley unit will follow up on Friday's incident. No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon.

The Sports Academy on Rancho Conejo Boulevard

This story may be updated.

