Sheriff's officials investigate after Inmate becomes ill, dies days later at Loma Linda hospital

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials are investigating after inmate Denzel Dee Brewer, 40, became ill at the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in Devore and died days later at Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Sheriff’s officials reported that at 6:43 p.m. on June 16, inmate Denzel Dee Brewer, 40, was at the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in Devore when he suffered a medical emergency.

Brewer, a resident of San Bernardino, was transported to LLUMC for treatment and remained in their care. On June 20, his condition declined and he was pronounced deceased.

The Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division is conducting the death investigation.

The Colton Police Department arrested Brewer on December 26, 2019, on suspicion of kidnapping and assault causing great bodily injury.

After pleading not guilty to several charges and attending numerous court hearings in San Bernardino Superior Court, Brewer was scheduled for another sentencing hearing by jury trial on Friday, June 24, court records show.

Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center

The rehabilitation center lies on 9 acres and consists of three inmate-housing facilities. It is SBC’s primary facility for housing both male and female inmates sentenced to county commitments.

Working in conjunction with the courts and the Judicial Council, SBC’s Work Release program has been modified to allow more sentenced inmates to qualify for the program.

Qualifying in-custody inmates can take specific classes while incarcerated at Glen Helen and, upon completion, may qualify for Work Release.

Under the direction of the court, inmates can be released before their maximum sentence has been completed to reestablish ties with their families. In this way, the individual can return to their former employment and serve the community on their non-scheduled workdays.

Anyone with information about this case is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Detective Shawn Thurman with the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

