Sheriff's officials say man kicked open front door of Victorville home

Sheriff’s officials are investigating after a man kicked open the front door of a home in Victorville and came face to face with a 71-year-old resident.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that at around 11:23 a.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a residential robbery in the 13000 block of Arthur Drive.

The area is north of Bear Valley Road, east of Amethyst Road, and behind Stater Bros. supermarket.

The homeowner told sheriff’s officials that she was alerted by a loud bang from the front of her house. She looked and saw that a man had kicked in her front door.

The suspect was wearing a pink face mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt. He immediately left the home and fled the area in a burgundy or dark gray sedan.

Residential robberies

Typically, residential burglars work during the day when they expect a residence to be unoccupied, according to sheriff’s officials, who offered some safety tips:

Make sure all your doors and windows are secured.

If you hear a knock at the door, call out letting strangers know you are home.

If someone tries to enter, run away-know. The best exit routes out of your home. If you can’t run away, hide and stay quiet. Call or text 911 immediately.

Getting into a physical confrontation is a last resort.

Sheriff’s officials ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Deputy Syphax with the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760)-956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

