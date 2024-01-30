Sheriff's officials: Man walking on tracks first Brightline death in Indian River County

A man walking on the railroad tracks Monday night became the first person struck and killed by a Brightline train in Indian River County, sheriff's officials said.

It marks at least the sixth death, including three in Brevard County earlier this month, involving a Brightline train since the company extended rail service from West Palm Beach to Orlando on Sept. 22.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, the man was walking northbound on the tracks east of what would be the 1800 block of Old Dixie Highway Southwest, north of the Vero Highlands, according to Indian River County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Jaworski.

The engineer blew his horn to warn the man and tried to stop the train, but could not stop before striking him, Jaworski said.

Several investigators from the sheriff’s and medical examiner’s offices and Brightline responded, Jaworski said. No crossings were blocked as a result of the stopped train.

By 11:55 p.m., a backup train arrived at the site and, within about 15 minutes, 61 passengers were shuttled over and headed toward Orlando, Jaworski said. The original train headed north about 10 minutes later.

