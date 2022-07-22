Sheriff's officials say missing Oxnard man found at Desert Valley Hospital in Victorville

Search and rescue efforts by several agencies ceased after missing Drake Wertenberger, 33, of Oxnard, whose vehicle was found near Helendale, was located at a hospital in Victorville.

Search and rescue efforts by several agencies ceased after a missing Oxnard man was found at a hospital in Victorville.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that on Wednesday, Deputy Lewis ran the license plate of a vehicle abandoned on the side of Shadow Mountain Road and Highway 395 in Helendale.

The vehicle was registered to 33-year-old Drake Wertenberger from Oxnard, about 150 miles west of Helendale.

The Oxnard Police Department reported that Wertenberger was last heard from on Saturday. It was believed that he may be camping and was possibly near Kramer Junction.

Search and rescue efforts by several agencies ceased after missing Drake Wertenberger, 33, of Oxnard, whose vehicle was found near Helendale, was located at a hospital in Victorville.

Family members told police they were concerned for his safety because his actions were out of character for Wertenberger.

A missing person report was filed with Oxnard Police on Wednesday.

SBC deputies Lewis and Otey, the SBC Sheriff’s Department's Aviation Division, Deputy Jasso, and K9 Keva from Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station conducted a search of the desert and California Highway Patrol Aviation Unit.

The search teams found foot tracks and clothing items believed to belong to Wertenberger.

SBC Sheriff’s Search and Rescue teams were called to assist, and a full-scale search began at 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Searchers deployed on foot, on horseback, and on off-highway vehicles could track Wertenberger’s movements in a circular pattern, heading back out to the roadway.

Search and rescue efforts by several agencies ceased after missing Drake Wertenberger, 33, of Oxnard, whose vehicle was found near Helendale, was located at a hospital in Victorville.

During the search, it was found that Wertenberger had been transported by ambulance to Desert Valley Hospital in the early morning.

His current medical condition is not known at the time of the press release.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information to contact Deputy M. Otey at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME or wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Missing Oxnard man found at Desert Valley Hospital in Victorville