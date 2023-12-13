Sheriff's officials search for man who fell in water at Hosford Park

MARTIN COUNTY — Sheriff’s officials Wednesday were searching for a man at Hosford Park after he apparently fell into the water the night before while trying to secure a boat, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

“He attempted to jump on the side of the boat, but then disappeared,” the sheriff’s office stated on social media just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office searched Tuesday and were to return Wednesday.

Hosford Park is near Southwest Kanner Highway and Southeast Cove Road, not far from Halpatiokee Regional Park by Interstate 95.

No other information was immediately available early Wednesday.

