Sheriff's officials searching for 3 men suspected in fatal shooting of 62-year-old man in El Mirage

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for three unidentified men suspected in connection to a fatal of a man in El Mirage

Sheriff’s officials reported that on Friday, a motorist on Sheep Creek Road in El Mirage saw three men carrying another man, later identified as 62-year-old Renming Chen.

The men sat Chen down on the side of the roadway near Bookasta Road, adjacent to the open desert. As the motorist pulled to the side of the road to 911, the three men walked away from Chen.

The area is south of El Mirage Road and about 4-miles west of Adelanto.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station and American Medical Response personnel responded and began life-saving measures on Chen who was found to have suffered a gunshot wound. Despite their efforts, Chen was pronounced dead.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division-Homicide Detail responded and are conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked by the Sheriff’s Department o contact Detective Shawn Thurman, Specialized Investigations Division at 909-387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

