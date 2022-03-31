Sheriff's son, 2nd man charged in 2020 fight

Mar. 31—SALEM — A son of Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger has been charged in a 2020 fight that left a Lynn police recruit with serious facial injuries, and who is also facing charges, court records say.

Coppinger's son, also named Kevin Coppinger, 25, had been scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Salem District Court on charges of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, a felony, and assault and battery, a misdemeanor, but the proceeding was postponed until June 21 at the request of his attorney on Monday due to a scheduling conflict.

The named victim in the case, Paul Halas Jr., 25, has also been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery on Coppinger. At the time, Halas Jr. was a Lynn police recruit. His arraignment has also been postponed to June 21, according to court records.

The charges against both men arise from an incident in the early morning hours of Aug. 29, 2020, after the two men, who had been friends since childhood and live on the same street in Lynn, spent the evening in downtown Salem, along with the younger Coppinger's girlfriend and several other friends, visiting three restaurants.

At the end of the evening, Halas Jr., who had been drinking beer at each of the establishments, became ill and vomited.

As Coppinger and his girlfriend drove Halas Jr. home, according to court papers, Halas Jr. told them he wanted to go to his girlfriend's home instead, and became upset when she told him she did not want him to come over.

Coppinger's girlfriend told Lynn officers investigating the incident that Halas then got out of the car. After he was coaxed back in, he allegedly punched the back of Coppinger's head numerous times, according to court papers.

After reaching the intersection near both men's homes, both men got out of the car and began to fight, according to the court papers.

Coppinger allegedly punched Halas Jr. two to three times, sending him to the ground, according to court papers.

He and Halas' parents then carried Halas into his home. Halas' mother later told investigators that Coppinger was crying and expressed concern for Halas and the effect it could have on Halas' career.

A nearby resident, who heard but couldn't see what happened, had called police.

Officers described Halas Jr. as "belligerent," and said he yelled a racist slur twice in their presence, according to court papers.

Halas Jr. was taken to Salem Hospital and then transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital, with facial injuries including a broken orbital bone and nose, and injuries to his jaw and Adam's apple. He told investigators he did not recall the incident.

Lynn police referred the matter to the district attorney's office. They in turn asked another district attorney's office to handle the case to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.

The Norfolk District Attorney's office filed an application for criminal charges in the incident back in May 2021. In part due to both men's extensive family ties to law enforcement in Lynn, the matter was moved to Salem District Court, where a clerk-magistrate found probable cause to issue the complaints against both men last month.

An attorney for Halas, David Newton, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

A representative for the younger Coppinger's attorney, Kevin Reddington, said he would not have any comment on the matter.

"As a dad, who loves and unequivocally supports my son, there are many things I would like to say about this case, but I will continue to let the justice system do its job," Sheriff Coppinger said in an email Wednesday.

"I believe that he will be cleared, once the facts of this case are presented to the court."

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

