Sheriff's trial ends in mistrial

Jun. 4—SANTA FE, N.M. — A mistrial was declared in the trial of Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan because the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Lujan was facing felony charges of bribery of a witness and harboring or aiding a felon for allegedly helping former Española city councilor Phillip Chacon evade police in March 2017.

The jury began deliberations around 3 p.m. Thursday but by around 2:30 p.m. Friday, 1st Judicial District Judge Kathleen McGarry declared a mistrial.

Defense attorney Jason Bowles said the jury was split 8-4, with the majority believing Lujan was innocent on both counts.

"I believe the jury had serious reservations and doubts about the prosecution's case," he said. "We hope the prosecutor will go back and decide not to retry it."

He said Lujan is extremely happy with the results, and if the state does retry the case he believes Lujan will win because the charges aren't "valid."

Bowles said taxpayer resources are going into this case and he doesn't believe there's any basis to retry the case.

Andrea Rowley Reeb, the Clovis-area district attorney serving as special prosecutor in the case, didn't immediately return phone calls from the Journal on Friday.

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies declined comment, anticipating that the case will be re-tried.

"I understand there will be a retrial, and as such it's not proper to comment at this time," she said in a written statement.

Lujan has another trial coming up next month in a case that also involved Chacon. In that case, he is facing three counts of resisting, obstructing or evading an officer stemming from an incident in March 2020.

While Española police were attempting to execute a search warrant at Chacon's home pursuant to a stabbing that occurred on his property, the sheriff showed up on scene, allegedly drunk, and attempted to take over the scene. The charges were filed after Lujan refused to comply with a search warrant and provide investigators access to his cellphone.

That trial is scheduled to begin July 26.