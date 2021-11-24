Sheriff's vehicle, fleeing car collide head-on during chase. Passenger suffers minor injuries.

A Shawnee County Sheriff's deputy and the motorist he was chasing both escaped injury early Tuesday morning when their vehicles collided head-on in southeast Topeka, though a passenger in the fleeing car suffered minor injuries,

The motorist then drove away, hit a tree and fled on foot before being captured about four hours later.

Arrested was Amanda J. Corona, 27, of Topeka, said Sheriff Brian C. Hill.

The names of the deputy and the injured passenger weren't being released.

Hill gave this account:

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, the deputy attempted near S.E. 22nd and Ohio Avenue to stop a car that had an expired license plate, which didn't belong on that vehicle.

The driver led the deputy on a vehicle chase.

She was northbound on S.E. Kentucky Avenue when her car spun around to face south and collided head-on with the deputy's northbound patrol vehicle.

The fleeing motorist then drove east and north from the scene.

The car she drove went through a fence and struck a tree just north of S.E. 18th Terrace and Indiana Avenue.

The driver fled on foot. Her one passenger, a 42-year-old man, cooperated with law enforcement and received medical treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

Multiple law enforcement officers, police dogs and a drone took part in the search for the driver.

Corona was found at 5:18 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 400 block of S.E. Liberty and booked into the Shawnee County Jail, where records showed she was being held on an outstanding warrant charging her with violating probation.

Corona was also booked into the jail in connection with crimes that included aggravated battery, aggravated battery to a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving and criminal damage to property, according to jail records.

Formal charges against her linked to the chase and crash hadn't been filed.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Shawnee County Sheriff's vehicle, fleeing car collide head-on