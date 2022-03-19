Sheriff's video shows deputies using dog, flashbang grenade to detain suspect

A Moreno Valley man was arrested in connection with a murder investigation in a Cabazon parking lot on Jan. 26, 2022. Police bodycam footage released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department captured the standoff, in which both the suspect and a police K9 were injured.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has released edited clips of body camera footage showing how its deputies and officers from other local departments apprehended a Moreno Valley murder suspect using a police dog and flashbang grenades.

Last year was the deadliest year on record for officer-involved shootings in Riverside County, and critics have urged authorities to implement alternative tactics to reduce the use of lethal force.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office, which reviews all officer-involved shootings in the county, reported that its investigators were sent to the scenes of 25 police shootings in 2021. Of those, 14 were fatal.

Ten of the 14 fatal shootings in the county involved Riverside County sheriff's deputies. It's the highest total the sheriff's department has reported since at least 2016, when data was made readily available by the Department of Justice.

In 2022 so far, the sheriff's department has reported involvement in seven "use of force" incidents with civilians. Five, all occurring in January, have been fatal. Two, including the confrontation in the Cabazon parking lot, did not result in death.

In January, the Moreno Valley man, Koron Lekeith Lowe, 24, was arrested in Cabazon after a tense standoff with police in a parking lot, video footage released Friday by the sheriff's department showed.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Lowe was wanted in the fatal shooting of a man of Jan. 25 in the 3000 block of Greengable Lane in Hemet. The name of the victim has not been publicly released. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, which identifies the deceased through its coroner bureau, declined to provide the person's name saying it was Hemet Police Department's investigation. That police department did not respond to The Desert Sun's inquiry Saturday.

Lowe was located by the county's Gang Impact Team on Jan. 26 in the parking lot of 49000 block of Seminole Drive in Cabazon, near the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa. Officers and deputies from the sheriff's department, Cathedral City and Hemet police departments and the District Attorney's Office responded to the scene.

Lowe was sitting alone in the passenger seat of a vehicle when officers approached and ordered him to get out of the car. When he would not exit the vehicle, officers used 40mm foam rounds to shatter the front and rear driver's side windows.

A Hemet police K9 was then used to attempt to get Lowe out. Video footage shows the police dog entering the back seat several times as Lowe appears to fight it off with some sort of weapon. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said in the video that Lowe was later found to have a sharpened wooden object he was using to beat and stab at the dog.

Officers used flashbangs, a grenade designed for disorienting people, outside the car until Lowe exited the vehicle. He was found to have major injuries to his right eye, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Hemet Police K9 was also injured but made a full recovery.

Lowe is jailed at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside in lieu of $1 million bail and is scheduled to make a court appearance in early April.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Riverside sheriff's video: deputies use dog, flashbang grenade-arrest