Sherman Coleman Jr., 33, was victim of Monday evening homicide in southeast Topeka, police say

Police crime scene tape kept the public Tuesday morning from entering this scene of a homicide committed early Monday evening in the 2300 block of S.E. Bellview Avenue, where officers were continuing to investigate.

Topeka police on Tuesday evening identified Sherman Coleman Jr., 33, of Topeka, as the victim of a homicide committed early Monday evening in southeast Topeka. No arrests had been made.

Police Lt. Ed Stanley said officers were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday to the 2300 block of S.E. Bellview Avenue, where they found Coleman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bellview runs north and south and is located about six blocks east of S.E. California Avenue.

Coleman was taken to a Topeka hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, Stanley said.

Circumstances of Coleman's death remain under investigation.

Stanley asked anyone with information about the crime to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made online at www.p3tips.com/128 or by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Monday's homicide was Topeka's 13th this year. The city's record number of homicides for a calendar year is 30, set in 2017.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Sherman Coleman, 33, was Monday evening homicide victim, police say